Liberia: Is Liberia in Terror and President Weah Does Not See It--or Doesn't Care?

When on Monday, January 22, 2018 President George Weah took the oath of office during his inauguration as President of the Republic of Liberia, he pledged under Biblical oath to "protect, uphold and defend the Constitution." That same Constitution states in Article I that "All power is inherent in the people. All free governments are instituted by their authority and for their benefit and they have the right to alter and reform the same when their safety and happiness so require."

Yet, under President Weah's watch, certain people in his government have taken unto themselves the power to contradict and nullify the rights of the people to safety and happiness, which the very first Article of our Constitution guarantees. There are two particular persons in this government who have taken upon themselves the right turn Article I of the Constitution on its head, and go about harassing, brutalizing, even raping people, especially women, with absolute impunity and no one--not the National Police, not the Justice Ministry and surely not the President of the Republic takes an note of this evil perpetrated against innocent people.

Two men in particular have taken unto themselves the right to inflict evil and brutality against innocent people by taking the law into their own hands and unleashing their wicked acts against citizens. The first is the Mayor of the City of Monrovia, Jefferson Koijee, backed by what is described by "the thuggish behavior of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). These violent actions by Mr. Koijee and one Augustine Nagbe, a former rebel commander who is on record for forcing a woman to eat human feces. This same Nagbe announced on Freedom Radio that he was forming a "Kru Defense Force" to protect President Weah, who happens also to be Kru. And it is widely reported that this same rebel commander, Augustine Nagbe, is training men and women on the new compound of President George Weah adjacent the Baptist Theological Seminary in the Robertsfield Highway.

These nefarious (evil, wicked) actions are being perpetrated with the benign neglect of the Liberian National Police and even the Ministry of Justice and its Attorney General. In a Facebook interview recently, a woman named Jestina Taylor accused Jefferson Koijee of murder and arms trafficking. The following day Ms. Taylor went missing and was later found along the Robertsfield Highway beaten, brutalized and harmful substances injected into her body. According to her, she was also to be murdered. She was rushed to the Catholic Hospital and treated. After she regained consciousness, she said she had been gang raped.

Where are the Justice Ministry and the Liberia National Police in all this? These terrible atrocities against innocent people have come to the attention of a total stranger, a member of United States House of Representatives, Mr. Chris Smith. "I am especially concerned by allegations surrounding Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee and the thuggish behavior of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change Security Force which Koijee heads."

What, one may ask, has a member of the US House of Representatives to do with wicked atrocities inflected on innocent people by senior officials of the ruling CDC and the Liberian government? Well, every one knows that due to the rapidly deteriorating economy in the country and the woeful financial malaise facing our country that caused Liberians to experience the worst Christmas in a very long time, it is very clear to all that Liberia at this time needs all the friends she can get; and one of the nation's most trusted sources of friendship is the United States, a country that has been interested in Liberia for a very long time. The United States Congress, one of the pillars of American democracy, has the power to determine what kind of and how much support comes to Liberia from that country. So we have to be concerned when a senior member of the US House of Representatives sounds serious concern about human and civil rights abuses in our country. So those who think he is meddling in our affairs clearly do not know what they are talking about.

Congressman Smith's concerns about what is happening in Liberia should claim the serious concern of the National Police Force, the Ministry of Justice and the President himself, George Weah. Indeed, the Congressman's concerns should claim the attention of all Liberians, for it is we who are constantly assaulted by the likes of Jefferson Koijee and Augustine Nagbe, a man who has pledged to organize a "Kru Defense Force to protect President Weah. We are reminded of what happened in 1930 when D. Twe made it known that he wished to establish a Kru republic in Liberia and asked an English woman to send him some arms to make that happen. What do these people want? The time has come for all of us to AWAKE to current realities on the ground in Liberia and watch, pray and act to arrest any attempt at sectionalism in our country. A hint to the wise is quite sufficient.