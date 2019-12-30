Sudan: North Darfur - Campaign to Tackle Disarmament and Smuggling

29 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — The acting governor of North Darfur, Lt Gen Malik Khojali has issued a directive regarding disarmament, smuggling vehicles from neighbouring countries, and mining activities with heavy machinery in North Darfur.

Last week, the acting governor of North Darfur, Lt Gen Malik Khojali, issued a decision to form a technical committee with a mandate to collect weapons in north Darfur.

The committee headed by the commander of the Sixth Division. The committee is authorised to set up an immediate plan to collect weapons and seize vehicles and motorcycles that have been illegally smuggled in North Darfur from neighbouring countries.

Mining

The acting governor also issued a directive to prohibit the practice of any mining activity with heavy machinery in all mining areas without approval from the competent authorities in North Darfur. The decision stipulates that everyone who violates the new directive shall be subject to legal accountability.

Late September, Radio Dabanga reported that Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, launched a campaign of disarmament in Darfur. No one but the Sudan Armed Forces is allowed to possess guns anymore. He ordered the combat against cross-border smuggling of weapons, goods, and vehicles, against armed robberies and all other illegal activities that were once prevalent in Darfur, such as armed conflict and banditry.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

