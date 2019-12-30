Sudan: 'Sudan Sovereign Council Not to Blame for Economic Crisis'

29 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' has stressed that the Sudan Sovereign Council is merely an honorary body and thus, it cannot be responsible for the ongoing economic crises. He stated that the Cabinet is the only government body responsible for the economic situation in the country.

After Friday's sermon at a mosque in Khartoum Bahri, Hemeti stated that the Sudan Sovereign Council is cooperating with the government only on security and peace issue, despite the dissatisfaction of some political actors.

He went on and called on Sudanese people for social solidarity and mutual support. He stated that the period of the economic crisis is temporary and it will be overcome.

Hemeti called for the prayers to adhere to the religion and its teaching and stay away from terrorism or extremism.

On August 21, Radio Dabanga reported that the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) have agreed with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on the 11members; six civilians and five from the military to form the current Sudan Sovereign Council.

