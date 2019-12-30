Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Enyimba Lose, Rangers Draw

30 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Reigning Nigeria League champions, Enyimba, ended the year 2019 on losing as they were defeated 1-0 by Algerian side Paradou on Sunday night in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage tie

Abdelkader Ghorab was the hero for the North African club as he made the most off the blunder committed by Enyimba defender. Abiodun Adebayo, to hand his team maximum points and their first victory of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

It was the People's Elephant that enjoyed the chunk of ball possession in the early exchanges but their front men, Victor Mbaoma and Cyril Olisema, rarely threatened the hosts' backline.

After both sides fired blank in the first half, the hosts resumed with a desire to win as captain Mustapha Bouchina forced goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to make a fine save in the 50th minute.

However, Ghorab fired in the decisive goal in the 64th minute after slotting past Nwabali no thanks to a poor first touch from Adebayo.

The goal was the Paradou's first goal in the group phase having conceded two goals in their last two outings.

Two-time African champions Enyimba who are now third in Group D with three points will host the Algerians in the return leg at Aba's Enyimba International Stadium on January 12.

Also on Sunday night, another Nigerian team Enugu Rangers were also in action.

The Flying Antelopes who have been far from impressive this season managed to force their opponents FC Nouadhibou to a barren draw.

Sunday's solitary point is the first after losing their first two games in the group stage.

Though Rangers had a whopping 17 shots at goal, only two were on target; a big pointer that the Coal-City team still needs to sharpen their attack if they are to survive this group stage.

No Nigerian team has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup and the performance of the two teams currently representing the country does not inspire confidence that the jinx will be broken this season.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

