Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Sneaks Back to China, ED Appeals for VP Prayers

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga is back in China for "medical review", President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed.

Chiwenga returned home on November 23 after spending almost four months in the Asian country where he was being treated for what he later revealed to be idiopathic oesophageal stricture.

Speaking at the Family of God Church (FOG) organised National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds (ZITF) Sunday, Mnangagwa appealed to the church to pray for Chiwenga's full recovery.

However, the President did not disclose when his deputy sneaked out of the country.

"I wish that as we pray, we also remember to pray for Vice President Chiwenga who is back in China for medical review. He will be back in the country soon," said Mnangagwa without giving further details.

Last year, Chiwenga, who was the Acting President, was the guest of honour during the Thanksgiving and Dedication Service which FOG founder and leader, Andrew Wutawunashe virtually turned into a ceremony to shower praises on the former military boss.

Wutawunashe claimed that God had used Chiwenga to execute the coup which ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

On Sunday, he also repeated his bootlicking antics, this time on Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa also told the congregants that the government has ordered new drugs and equipment for the country's health care centres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "My government will also continue to ensure that food relief reaches vulnerable communities and that infrastructure rehabilitation, development, and modernisation are accelerated."

The President also praised the role played by various churches towards the development of the country.

"The Bible says Faith without words is dead. We recognise the many developmental projects and philanthropic work done by churches of Zimbabwe in general. These include schools and health facilities dotted around the country.

"We acknowledge your contribution to various sectors of the economy and encourage you to increase productivity in all your respective projects, collectively as churches and in your individual pursuits.

"Vision 2030 depends on investment by each and every one of us for its success," he said.

The function was also attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and the Resident minister for Bulawayo Metropolitan province, Judith Ncube, among other senior government officials.