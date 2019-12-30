Zimbabwe: 'Mashurugwi' Kill Armed Police Officer During Kadoma Mine Invasion

29 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

A JUNIOR police officer was killed when a machete wielding gang, commonly referred to as Mashurugwi, attacked some armed police details who were guarding a Kadoma mine owned by an ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday afternoon.

In a memorandum, police have reported the death of Constable Wonder Hokoyo (27) after a vicious attack by the gang at Good Hope Mine Brompton owned by former Muzvezve MP Peter Haritatoes.

According to police at Battlefields, Hokoyo and four of his colleagues were deployed at the mine after reports of a gold rush and invasion of the mine by the gang.

The unknown number of suspects, who are still at large, had allegedly invaded the mine armed with machetes, catapults and axes.

Hokoyo and his colleagues who were guarding the property reacted to the invasion through firing into the air, warning shots which were ignored by the gang.

The slain police officer was attacked with a log and fell to the ground as the gang overpowered the officers.

The gang, according to police, further attacked other officers who fled the mine fearing for their lives.

However, Hokoyo was not so lucky as he was struck all over his body with machetes and axes.

"Hokoyo later died of injuries sustained during the attack as his body was found in a pool of blood near the mine shafts," reads the police memo.

"He sustained a broken left leg, broken right knee, a deep cut on the head and a swollen head was observed."

His body was taken to Kadoma General Hospital morgue.

Another officer only identified as Constable Kamhuka is admitted at Kadoma Hospital and is reportedly in a stable condition.

Police recovered some weapons which included the log, two FN rifles with magazines of 2 and 3 rounds.

The machete wielding gangs have been causing havoc in the country and government seems to be failing to control the militia-like men who are killing people in mining communities confiscating gold by force from artisanal miners.

Promises for stiffer penalties on those convicted have been promised but Norton MP Temba Mliswa says government officials mostly in Zanu PF who control some mining claims have a hand in the attacks.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.