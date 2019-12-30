Zimbabwe: Vendors Accuse Harare Municipal Police of Demanding Bribes

29 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

HARARE municipal police involved in the current city blitz against illegal street vendors have been accused of harassment, demanding bribes and stealing different wares they would have seized from the traders.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com weekend, a number of frustrated vendors complained of daylight robbery by municipal police.

The operation is being conducted in collaboration with State police.

A woman who identified herself as Mercy Nyakudya said they were now finding it difficult to make any profits from their activities because of the greed displayed by municipal police.

"They are stealing from us, we cannot even make profits. They come 10 times a day," she said.

Nyakudya added; "I find it better if they arrest us and take us to the police station. But they just catch us, take our stuff and threaten not to return it if we do not give them bribes. I find myself left with no option but to pay the bribe."

Another vendor who identified himself as Letmore Munyati said intimidation has become so brazen that some of the officers would often confront vendors in plain clothes and still fail to produce their identity cards.

"They come after every 30 minutes and demand bribes," he said, adding, "Things are tough for everyone and this (harassments) cannot be life. Council has worsened our lives.

"We come here early in the morning to try and make ends meet and at the end of the day, all I am doing is working for greedy city council officers."

During the raids, Munyati said, some vulnerable female vendors often find themselves hurting their babies as they try to evade arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.