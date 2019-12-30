Somalia: South West State Bolsters Security With 385 Police Recruits

Newly recruited South West State Police personnel on parade during a passing out ceremony to mark the completion of their training in Mogadishu, Somalia on 29 December 2019. AMISOM Photo / Ilyas Ahmed

The South West State of Somalia on Sunday

passed out 385 police officers who completed six months of training at the General

Kahiye Police Training Academy in Mogadishu.

The police officers are the first group to be trained for Lower Shabelle region of the

South West State. They will be part of the South West State Police Force, to secure

liberated areas.

The President of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed 'Laftagareen,' who

was chief guest at the passing out parade, congratulated the graduating officers who

comprised of 24 women and 371 men.

"You are aware of the security challenges in your home areas and the high

expectations placed on your shoulders," said President Abdiaziz.

"Make use of the skills gained from the training; help secure your area, preserve and

protect citizens from terrorists."

President Abdiaziz also urged the officers to be exemplary, professional, strive to

deliver justice and work closely with the public.

The Somali Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed commended the

recruits for their discipline and dedication during training.

"To transform our police into a capable and well-trained force, we need an educated

force. This training is an example. Today, we are more confident in our police force's

capability to perform their policing tasks," said Maj. Gen. Abdi.

Instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) conducted the

training with support from international partners under the Joint Policing

Programme (JPP).

The JPP supports the implementation of the ongoing Somalia Transition Plan that

seeks to transfer security responsibilities from AMISOM to Somalia's security forces

ahead of AMISOM's anticipated exit.

The implementing partners of the JPP include UN Assistance Mission in Somalia

(UNSOM), the UN Police, Dynasafe, the EU Capacity Building Mission in Somalia

(EUCAP), UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the UN Support Office in

Somalia (UNSOS), whose representatives were present at the ceremony.

The AMISOM Police Commissioner, Augustine Magnus Kailie, appealed to the newly

recruited officers to fight crime and to protect lives and property.

"Exercise the powers vested in you as police officers. Always demonstrate

professionalism in your duties, and respect people," AIG Augustine advised.

Osman Ahmed Noor, a graduating officer, said he was ready to protect and serve his

country.

"We are happy to have been given a chance to protect our country and its people

against our