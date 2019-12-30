Somalia: 25 People Still Missing After Saturday Deadly Car Bomb in Mogadishu

25 people including 6 children are still reported missing following the Saturday car bombing in Mogadishu.

The government agencies have been tight lipped on the number of casualties, with most media houses and agencies trying to independently verify the number of casualties through body counts.

A source within the government said that after search among the dead and injured the 25 people who at the scene of the attack could not be accounted for.

Meanwhile Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed over 90 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by insecurity.

The aircraft also brought doctors to help treat the some 125 people injured in Saturday's blast, which happened when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated at a busy security checkpoint.

No group has claimed the bloody attack, however Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has blamed Islamist group Al-Shabab which regularly carries out car bombings and other attacks on the capital, in their decade-long bid to topple the internationally-backed government.

Saturday's bombing was the deadliest since truck exploded in 2017 near a fuel tanker, creating a fireball that killed over 500 people.

Farmaajo pinned the attack on the "terrorist organization Al-Shabab" in a televised message and slammed it as an attempt to "intimidate and terrorize the Somali public and to massacre them at every opportunity available."

At least 20 of those killed were students from the capital's private Banadir University, who had been traveling on a bus when the car bomb detonated at a busy intersection southwest of the Somali capital.

