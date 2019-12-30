Kenya: Police Officer Shoots Man to Death in Kilgoris for Refusing to Offer Sh3000 Bribe

30 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Kilgoris — A 21-year-old man was last night shot dead by a police officer in Kilgoris after he allegedly declined to part with a Sh3,000 bribe.

The officer is reported to have accosted the deceased in Transmara, who was ferrying charcoal in a Toyota Probox, and demanded to be given the money to allow him to proceed.

The incident occurred along Busangi-Esoit road where the police officer in civilian clothes had erected a barrier while armed with a pistol.

The officer, attached to Mbata in Lolgorian, is said to have escaped on a motorcycle after the incident and went straight to Esoit police station where he surrendered to officers on duty who disarmed him and placed him in custody.

