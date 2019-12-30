South Africa: Murder Parolee Arrested for Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mom

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

A 35-year-old murder parolee has been arrested in Machadodorp, Mpumalanga, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl and her mother.

According to police, the man visited the 28-year-old mother and her daughter at their home on the Day of Goodwill (formerly Boxing Day).

Moments after he was allowed into the house, he pulled out a knife and forced the mother and her daughter into one of the rooms where he allegedly raped both of them.

"Police were later alerted about the incident by one of the neighbours who became suspicious after seeing the suspect fleeing from the house," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

"They then immediately rushed to the house and confirmed the details of the incident."

Two cases of rape were opened and detectives at the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) were immediately tasked with investigating the incident, Hlathi added.

"Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance."

The man was arrested on Friday while allegedly hiding in a suburb of Machadodorp and he is expected to appear in the Belfast Magistrate's Court later on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended members of the public for the information they provided which led to the man's arrest.

He also expressed "disappointment by the actions of the suspect who was given a second chance by being granted parole as an opportunity to correct his ways and do something good in his community".

"What this suspect did is so disappointing, especially at the time when we, as a country, are doing all that we can to curb gender-based violence," Zuma said in a statement.

"This suspect was supposed to be an ambassador of change, teaching other men out there that violence against women and children can no longer be tolerated.

"Instead, he showed that he is not fit to be living among the community. We hope that justice will prevail and our wish is that after conviction, he gets the maximum sentence so that women will live freely without fear of being raped."

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

