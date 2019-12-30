Uganda: Several Cars Impounded, Drivers Arrested in Kampala Over Traffic Offences

29 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Traffic police mounted an operation against motorists without third party insurance and other traffic offences on Sunday.

The officers mounted checks on several roads in Kampala Metropolitan Police area and impounded several vehicles and drivers arrested.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the operation isn't limited to any specific traffic offences but all.

"Those riding or driving without permits have been arrested and will be arrested. Vehicles in poor mechanic conditions have been towed to the police station. We warned the public before the festive season started that we would not allow road indiscipline and this is what we are enforcing," Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

The number of offenders arrested in the operation isn't yet known.

Early this month, police ordered motorists to move with their original driving permits.

Senior Superintendent of Police Norman Musinga, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander, earlier said many motorists have been fond of driving vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition during the festive season because they believe that there are few traffic police officers on the road.

It is unusual for traffic police officers to carry out operations on Sunday especially during day time.

ASP Owoyesigyire said there were motorists arrested drunk while driving on Sunday morning.

He said some of the suspects will be issued express penalty tickets and pick their vehicles after the payments while others with serious offences will be taken to court.

He said the traffic operations will continue even on New Year.

