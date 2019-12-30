Uganda's Decade of Hopes, Terror and Unfulfilled Promises

The 2010s have been an age of unending crisis in Uganda, a notorious era for violence, human rights violations, murders, assassinations and numerous other killings. The decade has been marked by a wave of unexplained killings, including execution-style ride-by shootings and serial murders of women, leaving a large part of the population in fear.

It has also been a decade of high hopes and failed promises from perceived fortunes from oil production, middle income status to simple campaign promises by politicians, including President Museveni. But if the leading trend over the past decade has been a crisis, there are plenty of other things worth exploring from elections to personalities.

Amid so much gloom, there have been some achievements, especially in the sports sector. In 2016, Uganda Cranes qualified for the African Cup of Nations football tournament for the first time in 38 years. Other Ugandan athletes through individual display have won several gold and other medals in the decade ending.

With political activities, including presidential election campaigns ahead of the 2011 general election in high gear, Uganda kicked off the decade on a rather sad note.

The country was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons with the United States of America shining a torch and asking serious questions about the credibility of the electoral activities due in months. Uganda's elections are not without violence so we may not dwell so much on what characterised the same but some events connected or not to the elections are worth noting.

Kampala twin bombings

Two bomb attacks carried out against crowds watching a screening of the 2010 football World Cup Final match at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala on July 11, left atleast 74 dead and 71 injured.

The Somalia based Islamist group Al-Shabab claimed it was behind the blasts. Some of the suspects, including Ugandans, Kenyans and a Tanzanian were convicted and handed life sentences, while the two masterminds, Issa Luyima and Suleiman Nyamandondo were given an extra 50 years each behind bars. Those acquitted continued to face human rights violations including re-arrests, detention without trial and alleged torture.

Gay law

As the decade kicked off, in January 2010, President Museveni distanced himself from the anti-homosexuality Bill, saying David Bahati a ruling NRM party MP, now State Minister of Finance for Planning, who proposed the Bill did so as an individual. The Bill had met international condemnation, including from the European Union and the USA.

Oil

In February 2010, Heritage Oil sold its assets in Uganda to the UK firm Tullow Oil after Italian Energy Company Eni dropped out of the bidding. The deal raised hopes of Uganda's oil finally coming out of the ground.

Corruption

In June 2010, the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) opened corruption investigation against then Vice President Gilbert Bukenya, ministers Sam Kutesa (Foreign Affairs), John Nasasira (Works), Isaac Musumba (Regional Cooperation) and Khidu Makubuya (Attorney General). Others were top government civil servants and private businessmen, including permanent secretaries James Mugume (Foreign Affairs), Martin Odwedo (former permanent secretary, PM's office), former director of information, Kagole Kivumbi, the then chairman of the Broadcasting Council Godfrey Mutabazi and the former Civil Aviation Authority Managing Director, Mr Ambrose Akandonda. The cases arose out of investigations into the abuse of public funds during the 2007 Commonwealth summit in Kampala.

Refugee influx

Between June and August, more than 90,000 refugees crossed from DR Congo into Uganda, fleeing fighting occasioned by Operation Rwenzori against ADF-NALU in the country's North Kivu province.

In October 2010, Uganda alongside Rwanda, Burundi, Zimbabwe and Angola were implicated in a UN report into killing of Hutus in DR Congo between 1993 and 2003. The report says the killings may constitute "crimes of genocide."

2011

Presidential elections

In February, President Museveni was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) as the winner of the Presidential polls. The opposition led by his main challenger, Dr Besigye, dismissed the results and alleged vote-rigging, and bribery, among other things.

Walk to work protests

The presidential elections were followed by the Walk to Work protests, starting in April 2011, as a reaction to the high cost of living among other things. Several people were killed by security forces with leaders like Dr Besigye brutalised and arrested several times.

On April 28 2011, heavily armed policemen under the command of Assistant Inspector General of Police Grace Turyagumanawe, who at the time commanded Kampala Metropolitan Police intercepted Dr Besigye at Mulago Hospital roundabout in Kampala, to prevent him from accessing the city centre. One of Mr Turyagumanawe's lieutenants in civilian clothes who was later identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe went on a rampage, smashing Dr Besigye's car window with the butt of his pistol. He then doused the occupants, including Dr Besigye with pepper spray sending Dr Besigye into near blindness. He then violently pulled him out of his car and forced him on to the back of a police patrol pickup truck. The incident drew country-wide condemnation. Dr Besigye's return after treatment from Nairobi, on the day President Museveni was sworn in, after treatment, was also marked with violence from Entebbe to the city centre.

2012

Refugees

More refugees, tens of thousands, cross into Uganda, fleeing fighting in DR Congo.

Interference

In July 2012, Uganda was accused by the United Nations of sending troops into DR Congo to fight alongside the M23 rebel movement. Uganda denied the charge and later, in November, announced its intention to withdraw from UN-backed international peacekeeping missions in response to the accusations.

OPM scandal

About eight development partners including the European Union, halted aid, worth about $300m in budget support, channeled through the Ugandan government amid a scandal involving the alleged theft of donor funds by officials of in the Prime Minister's office (OPM).

Assassinations

On April 20, 2012, Sheikh Abdul Karim Sentamu, a prominent Muslim scholar, was gunned down on William Street in Kampala, moments after he left a mosque on the same road. His death caused outrage in the Muslim community and police vowed to hunt down the killers.

On June 22, 2012, Abubaker Kiweewa was shot dead by unknown assailants at 9pm on Friday within the premises of his Prime Supermarket in Kyanja, a Kampala city suburb.

2013

Illicit trade

Two months later, in March 2013, Uganda is grouped among the worst offenders in the illegal ivory trade at a meeting of CITES, the body regulating wildlife trade.

Monitor raid

On Tuesday May 7, this newspaper, published a story titled "Probe Assassination Claims, Says Tinyefuza". The story was quoting a letter written by the then coordinator of Intelligence Services Gen. David Sejusa, aka Tinyefuza, to the then ISO director general Ronald Balya, asking him to investigate claims that there is a plot to assassinate senior army and government officials deemed opposed to the so-called "Muhoozi project" to have him succeed his father, Mr Museveni as president of Uganda. The move was immediately condemned by security chiefs. The publication's editor and reporters were summoned to record statements by the police.

On Monday May 20, armed police raided this newspaper's premises in Namuwongo in Kampala and halted its operations plus its two sister radios--KFM and Dembe FM. The tabloid, Redpepper, was also shut down.

Gay Bill passed

In December 2013 after debate and drama, Parliament passed controversial anti-gay Bill. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga dubbed the much supported and criticised instrument as a "Christmas gift for Ugandans."

2014

Gay Bill to law

The first major decision of 2014 by President Museveni was to sign the anti-gay Bill into law despite criticism from around the world. Donors responded with sanctions and postponing their funding, including a World Bank $90m loan to Uganda over the move.

Mbabazi sacked

In September 2014, President Museveni sacked his Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi replacing him with Dr Ruhakana Rugunda following months of rumours that Mr Mbabazi was privately using the position to mobilise support for his own presidential ambitions.

Sejusa returns

In December 2014, General David Sejusa returns from exile in the United Kingdom.

M23 rebels disappear

Still in December 2014, more than 1,500 Congolese ex-rebels disappear from a camp where they were being held in Uganda ahead of their handover to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their leader cites fear of being returned home.

More killings

December 25, 2014: Abdul Kadir Muwaya, the Shiite leader popularly known as Dakhtur, was gunned down on Christmas Day at his home in Mayuge District, at around 9:30pm.

December 28, 2014: Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga was shot dead at Bwebajja Mosque on Entebbe Road. He was shot five times; three bullets in the left limb, one in the head and another in the stomach as he was going for Ishae prayer (the last prayer of the day).

Kagezi assassination

On March 30, 2015, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle gun down Joan Kagezi, the senior principal state attorney in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb, where she had made a stopover to buy fruits. Kagezi, who was a prosecutor in the July 2010 twin bombing trial, was shot twice at close range by the assailants at around 7am while seated in her official car.

More killings

On May 21, 2015, Sheikh Abdulrashid Wafula, the Imam of Bilal Mosque in Mbale Town, is gunned down at around 9pm at the gate of his home in Kireka Village, Nakaloke Town Council, Mbale District.

On June 30, 2015, Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Kirya was shot dead by unknown assailants riding a motor cycle in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District. He was on his way home and had crossed the road to buy some passion fruits when the incident happened. Three other people were wounded during the incident. Sheikh Kirya had earlier informed police that he feared for his life after a number of his colleagues were killed in related incidents by unknown assailants.

Aronda is dead

On September 12, 2015, Gen. Aronda Nyakairima, the then Minister of Internal Affairs, was announced dead. Ofwono Opondo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, said the army general had succumbed to a heart attack in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates while in transit to South Korea on official state duties. Gen Nyakairima had previously served as Chief of Defence Forces from 2003 to 2013.

2016

Museveni again

In February, President Museveni is announced winner of the 2016 presidential polls by the Electoral Commission despite serious concerns from his political rivals and international and local observers and including the Commonwealth, the European Union about fairness and transparency.

People's President

On May 11, 2016, Dr Besigye secretly swore himself in as president of Uganda, a day before the official swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni. He was arrested by the army and the police and only released in July on bail after being held on treason charges. His case has never gone to trial despite openly challenging the state to adduce evidence against him over the same.

Kasese Massacre

More than 100 people including women and children, are killed by the military in what has come to be termed as the Kasese Massacre following clashes Rwenzuru King Charles Mumbere and his subjects on November 26 and 27, 2016.

2017

Muhoozi fired

President Museveni fires his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as head of Special Forces in charge of his security among others but appoints him as a senior advisor. Gen Peter Elwelu who oversaw the Kasese massacre is also promoted and put in charge of the UPDF's ground forces.

Kaweesi gunned down

Former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi killed on March 17, 2017, near his home in the Kampala suburb of Kulambiro. His driver and bodyguard also killed.

Out of CAR

In April, 2017, Uganda withdraws its forces from the Central African Republic where it had been fighting the Lord's Resistance Army for the preceding five years.

Women killings

Between May and September, at least 20 women are killed in a spate of murders within the Kampala Metropolitan area. In the end, at least 45 women were killed in different places in the following year.

South Sudan refugees hit million

In August 2017, the UN announces the number of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda has reached one million.

Age limit removed

In December 2017, Parliament votes to remove the age-limit for presidential candidates, clearing the way for President Museveni to run for another term.

2018

Susan Magara is murdered

On February 27, Magara's mutilated body was found dumped between Kigo and Kajjansi off the Entebbe Express Highway. She had been missing for at least 20 days. Her gruesome murder garnered public and media attention and caused some national debate on the killings in the country. Kidnappings and killings like hers, however, escalated including among others, Jackline Masibo, Rose Nakisekka, 17, Brinah Nalule, 17, Charity Kyohirwe, 32, Lowena Murungi 2, Dorcus Nakiwunga,2, and Israel Namalego, 4.

Kayihura fired

On March 4, President Museveni fired long-serving police boss Gen Kale Kayihura and security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde. Gen Elly Tumwine was appointed as the new minister of Security while Okoth Ochola replacing General Kayihura as Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi was appointed as Ochola's deputy.

Abiriga assassinated

The Arua Municipality MP was murdered in cold blood on June 8 together with his brother and bodyguard, Saidi Butele Kongo. At least six other people died in clashes at his funeral. More deaths, including that of Yassin Kawuma, followed in the process of electing his replacement in a by-election.

Kirumira assassinated

The former Buyende District police commander, Muhammad Kirumira, was on September 8, shot and killed together with Resty Naalinya, 26. Naalinya was a mobile money operator.

Other notable events

In February, Flood kills at least 45 people while in May 25 a bus accident in Kiryandongo leaves 22 people dead and another 15 injured. More than 41 are killed on October 11 after a river bursts its bank in Bududa.

Some notable deaths included former Archbishop of Uganda Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo (January 5), Dr James Makumbi (January 8), Singer Geoffrey Oryema (June 22).

2019

Uganda-Rwanda border

The Uganda-Rwanda crisis will trickle into the new decade without an end in sight. Rwanda made accusations against Uganda, including of illegal detention of her citizens while Uganda has largely remained tight lipped about its case, if any, against Rwanda. On August 21, the Presidents of both countries signed a pact to solve the issues but the fruits of the same are yet to be seen.

Nsibambi dies

Former Prime Minister Apolo Robin Nsibambi died of cancer aged 78. Prof Nsibambi was Uganda's longest serving prime minister from April 1999 to May 2011 when Mr Patrick Amama Mbabazi succeeded him. He had retired from politics in 2011.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MTN bosses deported

At the start of the end of the decade, MTN survived a major crisis that threatened to break up Uganda's largest telecom company. Mr Wim Vanhelleputte the company's CEO, Telecom Company's chief marketing officer, Mr Olivier Prentout (French), Italian Elsa Mussolini, the general manager for mobile money and Annie Tabura (Rwandan), the general manager for sales and distribution were deported over what government called activities that undermined national security. Mr Vanhelleputte would eventually be allowed to return and resume his duties.

Uganda Airlines

After years of inaction, Uganda Airlines returned to the skies with an ambitious plan. Will the national carrier still be up in the new decade?

Fuel tanker kills 19

At least 19 people were killed after fuel tanker crashed and exploded on August 19. The tanker, on its way from Kenya to the DRC, exploded after crashing into three cars.

Stella Nyanzi sentenced

On Aug 3, Dr Stella Nyanzi was sentenced to 18-months in jail for cyber harassment after criticising and commenting about President Museveni's mother in a Facebook post.

Quiin Abenakyo

Quiin Abenakyo, Miss Uganda 2018/2019, had a fantastic display at the world stage. She represented Uganda at the Miss World 2018 competition, in Sanya, China, in December 2018 where she finished in the top 5, the highest ranking any Ugandan contestant reached at Miss World. She was crowned Miss World Africa.

Nakayi wins Gold

On September 30, Uganda woke up to the news of Halimah Nakaayi, the first Ugandan woman to win an 800m gold medal at the World Championships. The 24-year-old is Uganda's second female gold medalist at the World Championships, after Dorcus Inzikuru, who won 3000m steeplechase in Helsinki, Finland, 14 years ago.

12 years for Jamwa

The Supreme Court cancelled former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managing director David Chandi Jamwa's bail and sent him back to Luzira prison to continue serving his 12-year sentence for causing a financial loss of Shs3.1b to government.

In a majority decision, three of the five justices on the panel said that they did not find any merit in Jamwa's grounds of appeal which were accordingly dismissed.

Mak violence

For close to a week, the police and the military sieged Makerere University and brutalised students protesting tuition fees increment by the institution.

Kayihura indicted

The US government through its treasury department imposed sanctions on former Police chief General Edward Kale Kayihura for reportedly engaging in corruption and human rights abuses. In a statement released on Friday, September 13, 2019, the US government claimed, for example, that Kayihura directly supervised the torture of prisoners at the Nalufenya Police Special investigations facility in Jinja.

More killings

Two people identified as Merina Tumukunde and Joshua Ruhegyera Nteyireho were shot and killed on the Entebbe Express Highway. Earlier, on March 24, Ronald Ssebulime was shot and killed by police officers attached to Ida Nantaba, the information Communication and Technology State Minister's security detail at Nagojje Trading Centre in Mukono District. The deceased, who was on his way to visit his children at school. Another high profile killing involved a doctor working with the International Hospital Kampala. Dr Catherine Agaba's body was recovered in a septic tank at her home in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

Golden Cheptegei

And it was more gold for Uganda's golden son, Joshua Cheptegei, at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. Cheptegei who won two gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m races respectively at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, has become the first Ugandan to win gold in the Men's Senior Category at the IAAF World Cross Country Championship. He closed the decade by breaking the 10km world record (WR) at the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso race in Spain.