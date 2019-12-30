Uganda: Man Shot Dead During Rearrest of Brother Convicted of Grievous Harm

A 22-year-old man has been shot dead in Kanungu District during a scuffle with police and prison officers who had reportedly gone to rearrest his younger brother convicted of grievous harm.

Police said on Sunday that Bannet Musika was shot on Saturday when he tried to block the arrest of his 18-year-old brother, Gilbert Nasasira, who had escaped from Kanungu prisons after he was convicted in 2017.

"On December 28, 2019 at around 1500hrs at Rwembogo cell, Kiringa parish, Kambuga Sub County in Kanungu District, prison officers; Principal officer Obilia, Cpl Ronald Mwesigwa and No.14088 warder Victor Satya, all staff of Kanungu prisons who were later joined by Asp Raphael Ogwal had gone to arrest one Nasasira Gilbert who had escaped from Kanungu prison after being convicted for two years in 2017 on a case of grievous harm. His family members tried to block officers from taking him away where by his brother one Musika Bannet brought a panga and attempted to cut Asp Ogwal," Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The police spokesperson said that after missing ASP Ogwal, Musika "immediately descended" onto Satya who was firing in the air to disperse other family members who had turned rowdy.

"Satya ended up shooting the deceased near the left arm on the chest after coming close to him. The victim was rushed to Kambuga hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival," Mr Maate added.

He said detectives visited the scene and engaged the community members who had raided the home of one Benson Ntegyerize, a complainant in the case of grievous harm.

"They had started destroying his property like removing his doors/windows and destroying his household property, cutting down his banana plantation and animals. The rifle Ak 47 No 56-5810839 with 22 rounds of ammunitions was recovered and exhibited," he said.