Uganda: Former Fisheries Minister Fred Mukisa Succumbs to Cancer At 70

The former State Minister for Fisheries, Mr Fred Mukisa, has succumbed to cancer, aged 70, his daughter has confirmed.

Ms Frances Birungi Mukisa on Sunday afternoon told this publication that her father passed away at 9.30am at their home in Namugongo, a Kampala suburb.

"He succumbed to cancer at 9:30am at home," Ms Birungi said.

According to Ms Birungi, there will be a vigil tonight at the deceased's home along Kireka-Kyaliwajjala Road behind Shell/Little Pony Nursery School.

He served as the State Minister for Fisheries from June 1, 2006 until May 27, 2011 following a cabinet reshuffle when he was dropped by President Museveni and replaced by Ruth Nankabirwa.

He also served as MP for Bukooli County Central in Bugiri District, from 2006 until 2011. During the 2011 national election cycle, he lost to Hajji Siraji Lyavala during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries. Mr Lyavala intun lost the contest to Mr Wafula Oguttu of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), in the general election.

He was born in Bugiri District on 4 April 1949. He holds the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Economics, specializing in the Rural Economy, awarded by Makerere University, Uganda's oldest university, founded in 1922. He also holds the postgraduate Diploma in Education from the same institution. His degree of Masters in Education Planning & Management, was also obtained from Makerere.

He started as a teacher in Economics and Accounting, in a high school in Kenya, from 1976 until 1978. He returned to Uganda and worked as a Revenue Accountant, at Kakira Sugar Works, in Jinja, from 1979 until 1981. He then went back to Kenya and worked as the Headmaster at Ekwanda High School, from 1981 until 1985. During that period, from 1976 until 1984, he served as an Examiner for the East African Examination Council (EAEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the capture of power by the National Resistance Movement in 1986, Fred Mukisa returned to Uganda and worked as a Political Mobilizer, for the NRM in the Busoga sub-region, from 1986 until 1987. In 1987, he was appointed Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Eastern Uganda, serving in that capacity until 1991. He was then transferred to the NRM Headquarters in Kampala, where he served as the Deputy Director, of the NRM Secretariat, from 1994 until 1998.

In 1998, he was appointed Minister of State for Fisheries, serving in that capacity until 2001. He also served as a member of the Uganda Land Commission from 2003 until 2006.

In 2006, he was re-appointed Minister of State for Fisheries, a position that he had served in between 1998 until 2001.

In a space of about six months from November 2010 until May 2011, he lost both his parliamentary seat in a primary election and his cabinet post in a cabinet reshuffle.