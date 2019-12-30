Uganda: Ministry of Health Commissioner in Charge of Nursing Killed in Car Crash

29 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Ministry of health commissioner in charge of nursing, Petua Olobo Kiboko was Sunday killed in a car accident, according to the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our dear acting commissioner in charge of Nursing, Sr. Petua O. Kiboko which happened today. Sr. Kiboko passed away in a road accident. My heartfelt condolences to her dear family. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Dr Aceng tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the senior ministry spokesperson said Kiboko was travelling with her family members when the accident happened.

"She was involved in a fatal accident with family; husband and sons but she is the one who died. The others are in critical condition. It's very unfortunate. I am told it happened between Kaberamaido and Dokolo districts," Mr Ainebyoona said without giving more details.

During International Day of the Midwife celebration held in Mbarara District in western Uganda in May this year Ms Kiboko said more midwives needed to be recruited to fill the staffing gaps because the demand for their services is overwhelming.

She said many have studied but have not been employed.

"If we have more midwives it will greatly contribute to improvement of the quality of service offered by the midwives," she said before challenging the ministry to work on gaps to do with utilities like mother kits, electricity, water, and gloves among others which are lacking in some health facilities.

"There is less they can do when they don't have the utilities," Ms Kiboko said.

