South Africa: Manhunt After Woman Allegedly Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend On Boxing Day

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend in Elukwatini last Thursday.

According to police, 25-year-old Laurencia Zinhle Mathebula was walking with her cousin when they were approached by her ex-boyfriend.

Mathebula's cousin left the two alone to have a private conversation, but moments later heard multiple gunshots.

"He (the cousin) went to investigate and found she had been shot multiple times and immediately alerted the police, but the suspect was found to have left the scene in his white bakkie," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

Mathebula was declared dead on scene.

"Police immediately commenced with their investigation and a manhunt against the suspect ensued."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the incident.

"I am very concerned about these incidents where women are killed by their partners or ex partners. This has become a norm that when a woman ends a relationship, then it seems as if she has ordered to be killed," Zuma said.

"We cannot allow such acts of violence to prevail."

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.