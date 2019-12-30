Nigeria: NSITF - Employers On Workers Compensation Scheme Rises By 45%

30 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The number of employers that have enrolled into the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) being run by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has grown by 45 per cent since 2017 when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the present management.

Managing Director of NSITF Adebayo Somefun, who disclosed this at the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) in Abuja, said apart from the contribution growing by 45 per cent from 2017 to date, about 100, 000 employers have keyed into the scheme so far.

He added that the employees' compensation scheme presently covers over 6.9 million workers from inception to date.

"The fund is happy to report that since this present management team was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari the numbers of participants have grown by 45 per cent. Not only that, we now have more than 100, 000 employers on the scheme while the number of workers is around seven million.

"The ECS is a 'during work benefit' as it makes up for the missing gap in the Pension Reform Act, which covers only post-work benefit," he said.

The ECS provides rehabilitation to employees with work-related disabilities as provided for in the act and also establishes and maintains a solvent compensation fund managed in the interest of employees and employers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.