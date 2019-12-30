Cameroon: The President Is Back

30 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya were received in song and dance at Nsimalen last Friday, December 15, after participating in the Paris Summit on Climate Change.

The Presidential section of the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport went festive last Friday, December 15, for obvious reasons; the return of President Paul Biya accompanied by his wife, Chantal Biya from Paris where the President actively participated in the Climate Change Summit code name: One Planet Summit. All that it takes to welcome a Head of State back home was put in place to give the ceremony the magnitude it deserves.

At the Nsimalen airport, one could see several dance groups many of them from the Mfoundi as well as Mefou and Afamba Divisions. Conspicuously present were among others the Nkon Koa dance group of the Association of the sons and daughters of Upper Sanaga, the Mefou Afamba CPDM Section with their slogan "No to Secession and yes to dialogue" and the Active Youths for Mrs Chantal Biya better known by its French abbreviation-JACHABI.

Equally on hand to receive the Head of State were top ranking personalities who arrived at the airport hours ahead of the arrival of the President. It clocked exactly 6:15pm when the majestic aircraft transporting the Presidential couple touched down on the tar mark and taxied to a halt at the premises of the Presidential Lounge.

On hand to receive the President at the foot of the plane were five of the several dignitaries present at the airport; these were: the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji, Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, and the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault.

Even though it was getting dark, President Biya had time to grant audiences to the five dignitaries in the following order: President of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, Prime Minister, Head of Government, French Ambassador to Cameroon and the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic.

At the same moment, the first lady exchanged words with wives of her husband's close collaborators. In all, it was a ceremony full of glamour, anxiety and above all satisfaction that the father of the nation is back home.

