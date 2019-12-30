Tanzania: Rhino Fausta Dies - Scientists Gather to Investigate Cause(s) of Her Death

29 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Ngorongoro — A team of scientists and veterinary experts from different research institutions have arrived here to investigate the cause(s) of the death of what is believed to be the world's oldest black rhino, named 'Rhino Fausta' (57).

The rhino died at 20:17hrs on Friday in a cage where she had been kept for three years, and had caught the interests of conservationists and the global media in general.

The Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) lead researcher, Dr Ernest Mjingu, said researchers have arrived to investigate the cause(s) of Fausta's death - even though she has died at a very old age for rhinos.

"We are taking samples from the animal's body for laboratory tests. But, earlier observations show that she was developing heart problems," he said.

The results of the investigations will be ready in two or three weeks, with the aim of putting her record right. This would be used to investigate rhinos elsewhere in the world in future.

Other investigators who have joined the special taskforce are wildlife experts from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), as well as researchers from the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa).

Also Read

SPECIAL REPORT: Shock as more boys quit schools, pregnancy-related dropout surge

2019: Notable year for human rights record in Tanzania

Rhino believed to be 'world's oldest' dies aged 57 in Tanzania

The NCA Conservation commissioner, Dr Freddy Manongi, and the National Rhino Conservation coordinator, Mr Filbert Ngoti, are also part of the team of experts.

Speaking on Fausta's death, Mr Ngoti said it will reduce the increase of rhinos because she was a female.

"In conservation, when a female animal dies, it automatically reduces the breeding rate. In conservation, we consider female animals as gold," he said.

NCA's Mr Manongi said one of the possible causes of Fausta's death is old age, as she was considered to be the oldest rhino in the world this late at the time of her life.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.