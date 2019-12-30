Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto and Raila to Attend Burial of Charles Rubia in Murang'a

26 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nairobi's first Mayor Charles Wanyoike Rubia was set to be buried on Monday in Murang'a home on Monday, at a ceremony to be attended by top leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto and NASA leader Raila Odinga were also expected at the burial likely to be turned into a political venue with hard-hitting statements.

Rubia died last week at the age of 96 at his Nairobi home, in what the family attributed to old age because he was not sick.

Rubia was the first African mayor of the then Nairobi City Council before he joined Parliament, later becoming a Cabinet Minister under founding president Jomo Kenyatta.

He served as a Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency for 20 years uninterrupted.

He is remembered for his efforts in championing for Multi-party democracy in the country in the 1990's alongside the late Kenneth Matiba.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning the veteran politician, describing him as a patriot and an astute leader who dedicated his public life to the service of the country.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives, and friends of the late politician and businessman, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death noting that the late leader was a source of encouragement and role model to many Kenyans over the years.

The President said the late Rubia was among the few Kenyans who shaped the country's politics that define modern-day Kenya.

"As the first African Mayor, Mzee Rubia was key to the development of Nairobi city, making it an economic hub for East and Central Africa," the president said, "It was during his era, as the city father, that Nairobi earned the title, the green city in the sun, due to his outstanding efforts of keeping the city clean and orderly," the President noted."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.