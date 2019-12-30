Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto and Raila to Attend Burial of Charles Rubia in Murang'a

Nairobi — Nairobi's first Mayor Charles Wanyoike Rubia was set to be buried on Monday in Murang'a home on Monday, at a ceremony to be attended by top leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto and NASA leader Raila Odinga were also expected at the burial likely to be turned into a political venue with hard-hitting statements.

Rubia died last week at the age of 96 at his Nairobi home, in what the family attributed to old age because he was not sick.

Rubia was the first African mayor of the then Nairobi City Council before he joined Parliament, later becoming a Cabinet Minister under founding president Jomo Kenyatta.

He served as a Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency for 20 years uninterrupted.

He is remembered for his efforts in championing for Multi-party democracy in the country in the 1990's alongside the late Kenneth Matiba.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning the veteran politician, describing him as a patriot and an astute leader who dedicated his public life to the service of the country.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives, and friends of the late politician and businessman, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death noting that the late leader was a source of encouragement and role model to many Kenyans over the years.

The President said the late Rubia was among the few Kenyans who shaped the country's politics that define modern-day Kenya.

"As the first African Mayor, Mzee Rubia was key to the development of Nairobi city, making it an economic hub for East and Central Africa," the president said, "It was during his era, as the city father, that Nairobi earned the title, the green city in the sun, due to his outstanding efforts of keeping the city clean and orderly," the President noted."