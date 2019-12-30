Uganda: Museveni Sends UN Permanent Representative to Meet Kagame

30 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Urn

In yet another attempt to patch up strained relations between Uganda and Rwanda, President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday sent a message to his Rwanda counterpart which has been described as "positive" by the latter.

The message was carried to Urugwiro Village, the office of the President of Rwanda, by the Uganda Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mr Adonia Ayebare.

The Rwanda Presidency took to twitter on Sunday night and said, "President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni's Special Envoy, who travelled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries' relationship."

On his part, Mr Ayebare thanked Mr Kagame for warmly receiving him at Urugwiro village where he delivered a message from Mr Museveni.

Both parties didn't disclose the particulars of what was discussed but this was the first public attempt by two countries to reach out to one another after the December 13 Kampala meeting which ended without an agreement.

Ugandan and Rwandan representatives said they would refer the matter to Presidents Museveni and Kagame to resolve.

The Rwanda border with Uganda at Gatuna has been closed since February which has disrupted social and economic lives of not just communities living around the border but also travel and national trade between the two countries.

Rwanda says Uganda supports armed groups that are attempting to overthrow the Kigali administration. Uganda denies this and accuses Kigali of infiltrating the country's security agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

