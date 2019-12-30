Nigeria: MASSOB Denies Plot to Attack DSS in Anambra

30 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, disassociated itself from the rumoured plan to attack the Anambra State office of Department of State Services, DSS, by pro-Biafra agitators.

Igbo agenda: We need to re-strategize - Obiorah Okonkwo

In a statement in Awka, MASSOB insisted on its non-violence stance, adding that the organisation had no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism.

The statement by the national secretary of MASSOB, Mr. Ibem Ugwuoke, read: "The rumoured plan to attack Anambra State headquarters of DSS with explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra agitators is not achievable.

"It is a suicide mission that will derail our principle of non-violence and peaceful agitation.

"MASSOB warns other pro-Biafra groups to resist and avoid activities that will endanger the lives of their members because hundreds of lives of gallant Biafra agitators had been lost unnecessarily.

"We cannot heat up the polity now that millions of Biafrans are in their respective villages celebrating Christmas and upcoming new year.

"The rumoured plan to attack Nigeria security outfit is orchestrated by rumour mongers and enemies of Biafra, who always delight in blackmailing the actualisation of the struggle for Biafra."

ECOWAS Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu's $800m suit against Nigeria

MASSOB warned desperate politicians who, it alleged, were planning to use thugs and cultists in disguise as pro-Biafra agitators to cause mayhem in Igboland, especially in Anambra State because of election, to desist from such destructive ambition and resist illegalities that would discredit the image of pro Biafra groups.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.