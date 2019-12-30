Nigeria: MASSOB Denies Plot to Attack DSS in Anambra

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, disassociated itself from the rumoured plan to attack the Anambra State office of Department of State Services, DSS, by pro-Biafra agitators.

Igbo agenda: We need to re-strategize - Obiorah Okonkwo

In a statement in Awka, MASSOB insisted on its non-violence stance, adding that the organisation had no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism.

The statement by the national secretary of MASSOB, Mr. Ibem Ugwuoke, read: "The rumoured plan to attack Anambra State headquarters of DSS with explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra agitators is not achievable.

"It is a suicide mission that will derail our principle of non-violence and peaceful agitation.

"MASSOB warns other pro-Biafra groups to resist and avoid activities that will endanger the lives of their members because hundreds of lives of gallant Biafra agitators had been lost unnecessarily.

"We cannot heat up the polity now that millions of Biafrans are in their respective villages celebrating Christmas and upcoming new year.

"The rumoured plan to attack Nigeria security outfit is orchestrated by rumour mongers and enemies of Biafra, who always delight in blackmailing the actualisation of the struggle for Biafra."

ECOWAS Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu's $800m suit against Nigeria

MASSOB warned desperate politicians who, it alleged, were planning to use thugs and cultists in disguise as pro-Biafra agitators to cause mayhem in Igboland, especially in Anambra State because of election, to desist from such destructive ambition and resist illegalities that would discredit the image of pro Biafra groups.