Nigeria: Youths Assault Mpape Chief, Sets Palace Ablaze

30 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The chief of Mpape in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, Alhaji Abubakar Gimba, has returned to his palace following an attack on his person by some angry youths who also attempted to set his palace ablaze.

Sources who spoke to City News yesterday said the incident happened when the monarch was trying to settle a land dispute around 8 am on Saturday.

"All of a sudden some of the youths who accused him of supporting the settlers over the indigenes, raised their voice against him and in the process slapped him, while some of them set fire on part of his palace. The fire was set from the backyard of the house after a glass window was smashed.

"It was effort from some other youths that put the fire off, and later the police arrived and took him away from the palace along some of his vehicles for safety," the source further revealed.

Our reporter learnt that the land in question partly been occupied by scrap materials dealers also known as panteka, is needed by some indigene for building development. "The chief who allegedly used to collect rent from the panteka for several years now, opposed their demand, insisting that the land should remain for only temporal use since government could demand it at any given time.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Mpape, CSP Igbekele Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the police are hunting for the youths involved in the incident.

