Nigeria: FCT Minister Orders Release of 130 Impounded Tricycles to Owner

30 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) popularly known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) to release 130 impounded tricycles to their owners.

Bello, represented by a resource person on traffic management in the FCT, Alhaji Ahmed Sajo, while addressing the tricycle operators at DRTS office in Mabushi, Abuja on Friday, appreciated the peaceful conduct of the tricycle operators.

He said though the release of the tricycles was unconditional, the FCT administration expected that all parties concerned would abide by the laid down rules and regulations or face the wrath of the law.

According to him, it was the responsibility of the security agencies, the DRTS, FRSC, police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to make sure that traffic rules are obeyed in the FCT.

"Let me say this for the benefit of everyone here that violation of traffic rules and regulations is still an offence which can attract sanction by security agencies, " he said.

The minister, however, restated the commitment of the FCT administration in ensuring a safe and efficient traffic management system in the territory.

Also speaking, the director of the FCT DRTS, Alhaji Wadata Bodinga, said the gesture would sustain the cooperation security operatives were getting from the tricycle union and the riders in enforcing the restrictions of movement of tricycles across some restricted areas in the FCT.

