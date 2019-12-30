Nigeria: Team Nigeria Storms Cameroon for Camtel Beach Volleyball Tourney

30 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's Beach Volleyball teams (men and women) are currently in Yaoundé for the Camtel International Beach Volleyball Championship.

Nigeria Police Force player, Obayemi Ogunshina and Nigeria Customs Service player, Simon Hilary will represent Nigeria in the men category.

In the women category, Nigeria Customs Service player, Francisca Ikhiede and NSCDC player, Amarachi Kelechukwu will wear the colours of Nigeria while the team is led by ANOC Beach coach, John Iwerima.

Coach John Iwerima told newsmen that both teams will give their best at the championship which started yesterday and ends on Tuesday.

He said the tournament will be used as preparations for the Beach Volleyball Olympics Qualifiers coming up next year in Ghana.

Iwerima said, "Nigeria is not a pushover when it comes to beach volleyball, we will give our very best at the tournament.

"As you all know that the Olympics Qualifiers is coming up in Ghana from 2nd to 6th January, 2020. This championship will be used as tune up for the qualifiers and it is our prayer that Nigeria is present at Tokyo 2020 Olympics"

He commended the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod for the support given to the players and the decision of the board to camp the players for a month in Kaduna.

Other participants at the championship are Canada, United States, Brazil, France, DR Congo and host nation, Cameroon.

