Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's Fate Not in El-Rufai's Hands, IMN Tells Malami

Kaduna — The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday said the fate of its detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and that of his wife, Zenat, is not in the hands of the Kaduna State Government as claimed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami had, while explaining why El-Zakzaky was not released alongside a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, said the IMN leader's release could only be decided by the state government.

But in a statement by the president of its media forum, Ibrahim Musa, the IMN asked the AGF to release their leader and his wife "who had since been ordered by the court to be released."

"The attacks, arrest and subsequent detention of Sheikh El-Zakzaky were by federal agencies and for the past four years, the Department of State Services had taken custody of the Sheikh and his wife from the army.

"It was impossible to exonerate Buhari and his regime from the continued contemptuous detention of el-Zakzaky and his wife," the statement read in part.