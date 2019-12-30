Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's Fate Not in El-Rufai's Hands, IMN Tells Malami

30 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday said the fate of its detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and that of his wife, Zenat, is not in the hands of the Kaduna State Government as claimed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami had, while explaining why El-Zakzaky was not released alongside a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, said the IMN leader's release could only be decided by the state government.

But in a statement by the president of its media forum, Ibrahim Musa, the IMN asked the AGF to release their leader and his wife "who had since been ordered by the court to be released."

"The attacks, arrest and subsequent detention of Sheikh El-Zakzaky were by federal agencies and for the past four years, the Department of State Services had taken custody of the Sheikh and his wife from the army.

"It was impossible to exonerate Buhari and his regime from the continued contemptuous detention of el-Zakzaky and his wife," the statement read in part.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.