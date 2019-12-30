South Africa: Woman Killed, Suspect(s) Sought Whilst Another Suspect Arrested for Murder of Another Woman, Dumping Her Body in a Dam

press release

Police are looking for suspect(s) in connection with a murder case which took place at Tweefontein near Zamani Primary School. According to reports, on Saturday 28 December 2019 at about 08:30, police were called by members of the public to a gruesome scene where a woman was murdered.

Police rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they discovered a lifeless and half naked body of a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with some body parts missing. The body of this woman, who has since been identified as Sphiwe Mtshweni, was found with multiple stab wounds. The medical personnel were also summoned to the scene where the victim was certified dead.

A case of murder was opened and detectives immediately commenced with their investigation.

Meanwhile the police at Emzinoni has made a breakthrough on the case where a body of 48-year-old Mapule Jaquiline Thekiso was discovered floating in the dam last month, 17 November 2019, at Mzinoni.

Thekiso was reported as missing in Vosman on 18 November 2019. During the tour of investigation, Rudolph Ngwenya, aged 28, was arrested in Calcutta near Hazyview for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle which belonged to Thekiso and was also linked to her murder as well. Ngwenya had his first appearance at the Bethal Magistrates' Court on 24 December 2019 where the case was postponed to 07 January 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has strongly condemned the women's murder and had appealed to the community to assist with information that can assist in apprehending Sphiwe Mtshweni's killers.

"I am disturbed by the heartless killing of women in this province. It is paramount important that people should talk if they have differences than killing each other," said General Zuma.

The police appeal to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) by calling Captain Vusimuzi Mahlangu at 082 318 9894 or contact Tweefontein SAPS on 082 922 9412. Members of the community can anonymously call 08600 10111. Alternatively the public can download MYSAPS APP to anonymously send valuable information to police.