South Africa: Woman Killed, Suspect(s) Sought Whilst Another Suspect Arrested for Murder of Another Woman, Dumping Her Body in a Dam

29 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are looking for suspect(s) in connection with a murder case which took place at Tweefontein near Zamani Primary School. According to reports, on Saturday 28 December 2019 at about 08:30, police were called by members of the public to a gruesome scene where a woman was murdered.

Police rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they discovered a lifeless and half naked body of a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with some body parts missing. The body of this woman, who has since been identified as Sphiwe Mtshweni, was found with multiple stab wounds. The medical personnel were also summoned to the scene where the victim was certified dead.

A case of murder was opened and detectives immediately commenced with their investigation.

Meanwhile the police at Emzinoni has made a breakthrough on the case where a body of 48-year-old Mapule Jaquiline Thekiso was discovered floating in the dam last month, 17 November 2019, at Mzinoni.

Thekiso was reported as missing in Vosman on 18 November 2019. During the tour of investigation, Rudolph Ngwenya, aged 28, was arrested in Calcutta near Hazyview for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle which belonged to Thekiso and was also linked to her murder as well. Ngwenya had his first appearance at the Bethal Magistrates' Court on 24 December 2019 where the case was postponed to 07 January 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has strongly condemned the women's murder and had appealed to the community to assist with information that can assist in apprehending Sphiwe Mtshweni's killers.

"I am disturbed by the heartless killing of women in this province. It is paramount important that people should talk if they have differences than killing each other," said General Zuma.

The police appeal to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) by calling Captain Vusimuzi Mahlangu at 082 318 9894 or contact Tweefontein SAPS on 082 922 9412. Members of the community can anonymously call 08600 10111. Alternatively the public can download MYSAPS APP to anonymously send valuable information to police.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.