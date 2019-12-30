South Africa: Alleged Cable Thief Arrested in Port Elizabeth

30 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 20-year-old alleged cable thief was arrested when patrolling K9 unit members spotted him digging up cables on the M4 freeway (direction towards Central).

It is alleged that on Sunday, 29 December 2019 at about 18:00, Port Elizabeth K9 members noticed the suspect and stopped. As they crossed the fence, the suspect started running. After several calls to stop, police dog Jack was released. The suspect kicked Jack in his face and managed to break free and run towards the rocks near the ocean.

Assistance from other K9 unit members arrived and an extensive search was conducted for the suspect who was eventually found hiding underneath the rocks in the water. He was arrested and detained on charges of tampering, damage and theft of essential infrastructure under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act The estimated damages of the dug up cables is R20 000.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

