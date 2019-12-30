South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Murder in Two Separate Incidents

29 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Tsolo Detectives following the stabbing and killing of a 24-year-old man at Qolombane locality yesterday, 28 December 2019 at about 19:00. It is alleged that the two were watching a soccer game when a quarrel ensued between them leading to the stabbing and the deceased succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. The suspect was arrested immediately.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested following the stabbing and killing of another 22-year-old man at Vlei A/A Mtontsasa yesterday, 28 December 2019 at about 23:00. It is alleged that the two was sleeping in one room when an argument broke out between them causing the suspect to stab the deceased. He was arrested today at Nxarabe locality in Flagstaff at about 13:00.

Both suspects will appear before Magistrates' Courts soon. #ZIZOJIKAIZINTO - "Turning the tide against crime."

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.