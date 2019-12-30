South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Murder in Two Separate Incidents

press release

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Tsolo Detectives following the stabbing and killing of a 24-year-old man at Qolombane locality yesterday, 28 December 2019 at about 19:00. It is alleged that the two were watching a soccer game when a quarrel ensued between them leading to the stabbing and the deceased succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. The suspect was arrested immediately.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested following the stabbing and killing of another 22-year-old man at Vlei A/A Mtontsasa yesterday, 28 December 2019 at about 23:00. It is alleged that the two was sleeping in one room when an argument broke out between them causing the suspect to stab the deceased. He was arrested today at Nxarabe locality in Flagstaff at about 13:00.

Both suspects will appear before Magistrates' Courts soon. #ZIZOJIKAIZINTO - "Turning the tide against crime."