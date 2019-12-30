South Africa: Business Robbery Suspect Arrested in Motherwell

28 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 22- year-old alleged business robbery suspect was arrested this morning, by members of the Motherwell Cluster Serious and Violent Crime Investigation team.

It is alleged that on Friday, 27 December 2019 at about 17:30, the security guard was standing at the door of a liquor store in Umnulu Street NU 9 in Motherwell when he was pointed with a firearm by an unknown male. The guard was ushered into the store where four other males also entered. Cash from the tills and expensive bottles of whiskey (about R10 000 worth) were taken from the shelves. The suspects then fled the store and drove off in a Mazda 323.

The Mazda 323 was found abandoned this morning in Motherwell. Further information led investigators to the suspect who was arrested at about 10:15. He is detained on a charge of business robbery and further arrests are expected.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

