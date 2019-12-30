Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Former Head of Government, Ahmed Benbitour

29 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Sunday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, former Head of Government, Ahmed Benbitour, said the Presidency in a communiqué.

"President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic, former Head of Government, Ahmed Benbitour," the source said.

"The meeting enabled the two parties to carry out an evaluation of the country's general situation, as well as to prospect serious action to mobilize national expertise with a view to establishing the new Republic," the Presidency of the Republic concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.