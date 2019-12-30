Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Former Head of Government, Ahmed Benbitour

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Sunday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, former Head of Government, Ahmed Benbitour, said the Presidency in a communiqué.

"The meeting enabled the two parties to carry out an evaluation of the country's general situation, as well as to prospect serious action to mobilize national expertise with a view to establishing the new Republic," the Presidency of the Republic concluded.