South Africa: Cable Thieves Caught in the Act

28 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Festive Season operations are still in full swing and police are deployed across the province to curb criminality. Last night Phoenix police embarked on an operation on the R102.

Whilst conducting crime prevention operations they spotted four men posing as contractors and digging up the ground. On further inspection police discovered a hole with a Telkom cable exposed and cut off. It is alleged that the men were about to pull out the cable when police arrived. Four suspects aged between 27 and 37 were placed under arrest for tampering with essential infrastructure. They are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December 2019.

"The theft of copper cables has a negative impact on service delivery. We will continue to deal decisively with those who disrupt community services by stealing cables and we will ensure that they are brought to book," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

