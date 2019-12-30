South Africa: High Court Escapee Is Among the 850 Suspects Arrested By the Gauteng Police Over the Weekend

press release

ffice of the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng

Africa Nkuna who escaped at Gauteng South High Court in Johannesburg early this month was rearrested by the police in Kagiso on Saturday, 28 December 2019. Five prisoners were appearing in the High Court on different cases when they escaped on 09 December 2019. Three prisoners were rearrested before they could exit the court building and one was fatally shot. Nkuna fled and has been on the run before he was rearrested after an intensive hunt.

Through crime intelligence, the police from Kagiso Crime Prevention Unit and detectives intercepted the Nissan Mpendulo Minibus that the escapee and his friend were travelling in, around Kagiso and he was rearrested. Charges of escaping from lawful custody and attempted murder will be added to the charge of murder Nkuna is already facing.

Furthermore, Safer Festive Season Operations continued in Gauteng over the weekend as police arrested more than 850 suspects for various crimes. One hundred and ninety nine (199) suspects were arrested in Johannesburg as police were conducting roadblocks as well as stop and searches. Drunk and driving topped the list as 39 offenders who have been found driving motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol were detained.

The SAPS members in Ekurhuleni worked jointly with other law enforcement officers and arrested more than 360 suspects for crime ranging from house robbery, rape, assault, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs, car hijacking, reckless and negligent driving, attempted murder and drink and driving.

In Tshwane, police ensured that those who sell liquor without licences are hunted down. The raiding of liquor outlets resulted to the closure of 10 of those who trade without licences and for non-compliance. Large volumes of liquor were confiscated. Still in Tshwane, police conducted stop and searches, patrols at the malls and places known as hotspots. The total number of people were arrested is 107.

Police were also visible in the streets of West Rand and Sedibeng where they conducted stop and searches. Operations in these districts once more yielded positive results as more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes that include murder, business robbery, house robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, malicious damage to property as well as drink and driving.

The community of Gauteng should expect more operations and high police visibility as the year comes to an end.