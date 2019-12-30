South Africa: Murder Suspects Nabbed After an Intensive Manhunt

28 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

OR Tambo police are committed in rooting out and arresting those terrorising the community. Two men, age 21 and 27 years, have been arrested after they shot and killed a 52-year-old victim at Green's Farm in Port St Johns today at about 09:00. It is alleged that four armed men arrived at a container used as a spaza shop by the deceased and randomly opened fire killing him instantly. Police and the CPF members made chase and two of the suspects were arrested and a 9mm pistol with 05 rounds were confiscated. Two suspects managed to flee from an arrest. We urge anyone with information to dial *134*10111# and your call will be anonymous.

"You may hide but you can never run away from the law. We appreciate the efforts and assistance of our community in assisting us in arresting these suspects. Please give us an information about the whereabouts of the other two suspects," said the District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka when warning the two outstanding suspects. #ZIZO JIKA IZINTO - " Turning the tide against crime."

Read the original article on SAPS.

