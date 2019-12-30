South Africa: Police Hunt Murder, Hijacking and Business Robbery Suspects in Port Elizabeth

press release

The 72 hour activation plan has immediately been implemented and the Mount Road Cluster Detective Trio Task Team are on the hunt for six suspects, one injured, allegedly involved in a murder, hijacking and business robbery which took place last night, 27 December 2019 in Greenbushes.

It is alleged that at about 20:08 the complainant, 21-years-old was in the shop in Greenbushes Road in Greenbushes in Kabega Park area and was at the counter when 6 males entered the shop. The males were armed and demanded money and goods from the complainant. The panic alarm was activated and immediately the security company responded. As the security guard entered, he grappled with the suspect that was closest to the door. Roderick Erasmus (49) shot at the suspects, injuring one of them. Suspects retaliated and fatally wounded Erasmus.

A customer (50) who was in the shop was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and his vehicle, a Nissan NP200 bakkie. The suspects also took cash, cigarettes as well as the complainant's cellphone and the security official's firearm. The suspects' vehicle, a Red Ford XR3 and the bakkie were recovered about 3km from the shop. Some of the money and the wallet belonging to the customer were also recovered not far from the vehicles. The Ford XR 3 was reported stolen in Kwadwesi in December 2019. Police suspect that a silver grey VW Polo was also used by the suspects.

Police is appealing to the community, hospitals and medical centres to immediately contact them should they be suspicious of any males or anyone brought in for medical assistance as one suspect was wounded. The suspects, all males are believed to be in their 30's. One suspect has a scar (wound) on the left side of his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact D/Colonel Paul Orange on 082 779 7247 or SAPS Kabega Park on 041 397 6802 or Crime Stop on08 600 10111 or 10111 centre. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.