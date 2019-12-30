Angola: Governor Wants Increased Technical Assistance to Peasants

29 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, on Sunday, directed the Agriculture Office to redouble the technical assistance to the peasants in order to increase production and improve crops.

Speaking to the press about the outlook for the coming economic year, Ernesto Muangala believes that Lunda Norte, due to its potential, should begin to take steps towards food self-sufficiency, to allow the export of products to the neighboring provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To that end, he said, farmers need to be regularly trained to improve their activity.

He reiterated that the local government will continue to provide support to peasant families, encouraging the diversification of crops, having invited domestic and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the region.

At the present agricultural season (2019/20) 184,192 families are producing various products on an area of 200,000 hectares of land, foreseeing a harvest of 1.5 million tons.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

