Angola: Fisheries Sector Sets Priority for 2020

Luanda — The Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea intends in 2020 to recover the degraded cold stores, the National Industrial Fisheries Company (Peskwanza) and the conclusion of the fishing centres under construction in the country, said the head of the sector, Maria Antonieta Baptista.

The official also stated that the correction of the trend of having more fishing in the south of the country in relation to the North, among other actions, is also the priorities planned for next year.

In taking stock of the sector, she gave a positive note to the activities developed in 2019, mainly in organizational terms, which, in her opinion, will facilitate in the development of the sector.

Regarding the predicted catch in 2020, she stated that it is expected to reach 312,000 tons in sea fishing and 200,000 tons in continental fishing.

Until last November, preliminary data indicated a figure above 90 per cent in catch levels.