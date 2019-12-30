Nigeria: HIV - Experts Urge Increased Awareness On Anti-Retroviral Drug

Experts have called for increased enlightenment on the anti- retroviral drug, Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD).

They made the call yesterday in Abuja during a panel discussion organized by the USAID Global Health Supply Chain-Procurement Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) in collaboration with the National AIDS/STIs Control Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The new drug was introduced by the Ministry of Health in September last year.

Dr Hadiza Khamofu, of FHI360, who moderated the discussion, said there was a need for government agencies to increase efforts towards enlightening communities on the new regimen to ease acceptance and adoptability among the populace.

The panelists stressed the need for adequate stock levels of TLD to avoid stock-outs.

They also called for development of monitoring and data collection tools that do not overburden health workers as well as collation of data on patient feedback and adverse reactions, among others.

On the lessons learnt during the new regimen transition, Dr Daniel Ndukwe of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, said building consensus with stakeholders in the health sector helped in ensuring fast adoption of the drug.