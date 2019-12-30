South Africa: Two Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested in Gauteng

Two alleged drug dealers have been caught in possession of various drugs, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said on Sunday.

"A 26-year old male suspect was cornered by patrolling EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit Members in Eden Park area on Suzuki street," said the EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng in a statement about the first incident which took place on Saturday.

The metro police conducted a body search.

"He was found with five ziplock bags of khat, three mandrax tablets, over 300 grams of dagga valued at R2 000 and R400 cash."

The man was taken to Eden Park police station.

Meanwhile in Alberton on Sunday, a man found "idling" on Parklands Avenue was searched by police.

He was found in possession of 70 ziplock bags containing over 240g of dagga, valued at R1 700. He also had R80 cash on him.

All the drugs and money were seized and the two men will appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court soon on cases of possession and possible dealing in illicit substances.

Source: News24