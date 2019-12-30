South Africa: Manhunt in Port Elizabeth for Six Suspects After Murder, Hijacking and Robbery

29 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Six suspects are on the run after carrying out a murder, hijacking and business robbery in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth police said on Sunday.

"The Mount Road Cluster Detective Trio Task Team are on the hunt," said Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

The men, all believed to be in the 30s, are wanted after they entered a shop on Friday night and held up the shopkeeper and customers.

"The males were armed and demanded money and goods."

A panic alarm was activated and a security company responded.

When the security guard came inside, he shot at the suspects and one of the robbers was injured on the left hand side of his face.

The robbers returned fire and shot and killed the guard.

A customer in the shop was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and his Nissan bakkie.

The suspects also escaped with cash, cigarettes, the shopkeeper's cellphone and the security guard's gun.

Later on, the bakkie and a red Ford in which the suspects escaped, were found abandoned about 3km from the shop.

"Some of the money and the wallet belonging to the customer were also recovered not far from the vehicles."

The red Ford was later discovered to have been a stolen earlier this month.

"Police suspect that a silver grey VW Polo was also used by the suspects."

The police have asked for anyone with information to contact them.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

