South Africa: Queenstown Man Hands Himself Over to Police After Allegedly Stabbing Friend to Death

29 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A 29-year-old man from Machibini Village outside Queenstown, Eastern Cape handed himself over to the police after allegedly killing his 37-year-old friend.

It is alleged the two were at the deceased's house in Tyutyu Locality when the incident happened around 21:00, police have said. The suspect had allegedly invited his girlfriend over for drinks when an argument ensued.

"During the quarrel, it is alleged that the suspect took his knife and stabbed the 37-year-old man on his upper body. The victim was rushed to Frontier Hospital, Queenstown where he later passed away," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Manatha said the suspect had initially fled and was sought by Ilinge Police before handing himself over on Sunday morning. He is expected to appear before the Ezibeleni Magistrate's Court on Monday and face a charge of murder.

The identity of the deceased was still being withheld until all his relatives were officially informed of the murder, he added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.