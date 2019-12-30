Kenya: Thieves Raid Kangunu Factory, Steal Coffee Worth Sh500,000

29 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Thieves raided Kangunu Factory in Embu County and stole 25 bags of coffee worth Sh500,000 on Sunday.

The gangsters, who struck at around 3am, beat up and tied up the night guard with ropes before breaking into the store.

The guard was rescued by his colleagues who had reported for work on Sunday morning.

Following the theft, two guards were arrested and locked up at Runyenjes Police Station for questioning.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukanga, suspected the theft to be an inside job.

MANAGER ARRESTED

"We believe that the two watchmen colluded with some factory officials to steal the coffee. They must be investigated," said Mr Rukanga.

He said that the factory manager had also been arrested for questioning. Mr Rukanga said that those found culpable will be face criminal charges.

He said once the coffee is dry, the factory management is supposed to inform the police before the dry coffee is taken to the miller.

"Why did the management take too long to take the dry coffee to the miller?" he asked.

INVESTIGATIONS

Kangunu Factory Chairman James Namu said he was at home when he received news of the raid before he rushed to the scene.

Mr Namu called for patience as police carry out investigations. Following the theft, farmers demanded the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

"We depend on coffee to educate our children, the police should not rest until the culprits are apprehended and the produce recovered," said a farmer on Sunday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.