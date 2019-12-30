Kenya: Thieves Raid Kangunu Factory, Steal Coffee Worth Sh500,000

Thieves raided Kangunu Factory in Embu County and stole 25 bags of coffee worth Sh500,000 on Sunday.

The gangsters, who struck at around 3am, beat up and tied up the night guard with ropes before breaking into the store.

The guard was rescued by his colleagues who had reported for work on Sunday morning.

Following the theft, two guards were arrested and locked up at Runyenjes Police Station for questioning.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukanga, suspected the theft to be an inside job.

MANAGER ARRESTED

"We believe that the two watchmen colluded with some factory officials to steal the coffee. They must be investigated," said Mr Rukanga.

He said that the factory manager had also been arrested for questioning. Mr Rukanga said that those found culpable will be face criminal charges.

He said once the coffee is dry, the factory management is supposed to inform the police before the dry coffee is taken to the miller.

"Why did the management take too long to take the dry coffee to the miller?" he asked.

INVESTIGATIONS

Kangunu Factory Chairman James Namu said he was at home when he received news of the raid before he rushed to the scene.

Mr Namu called for patience as police carry out investigations. Following the theft, farmers demanded the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

"We depend on coffee to educate our children, the police should not rest until the culprits are apprehended and the produce recovered," said a farmer on Sunday.