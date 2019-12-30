Nigeria: 2023 - I Will Not Support Anyone That Is Older Than Me - Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, stated that he will not support anyone that is above his age limit for the 2023 governorship election in the State.

According to him, there are several benefits of having a young and vibrant person as the Governor of the State.

The Governor stated this when he received members of the State Executive Council led by his Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area during the yuletide.

Governor Umahi appreciated the EXCO members whom he described as his team while urging them to work in unity in 2020 as no good work comes without a reward.

He added that in 2020, every EXCO member must present one person for business empowerment.

"I will not support anyone that is older than me for Governor come 2023. We need someone that is energetic and ready to lead with every commitment.

"I will not engage in 2023 politics now, I can only talk politics a year to the end of my tenure not now. We are more concerned to developing the state and cannot be distracted by desperate people who are hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people".

While speaking on behalf of the EXCO members, the deputy Governor aligned himself with the proclamation of the Former Deputy Governor of old Imo State, Francis Orji, urging other Governors to come for a tutorial on good governance under the Ebonyi State Governor.

They prayed the Governor not to relent in his avowed commitment in ensuring that Ebonyi sustains it's lead among the top developing states in the country.