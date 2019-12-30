Tunisia: Armed Forces Ready for Any Intrusion From Tunisian-Libyan Borders (Security Source in Tataouine)

29 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The various armed forces deployed along the borders between Tunisia and Libya are ready and vigilant to prevent any possible intrusion, due to ongoing fighting in Libya, and to ensure the smooth running of the new year festivities, an official security source in the Tataouine governorate affirmed to TAP on Sunday.

In a statement to TAP correspondent in the region, the official indicated that a twelve-member Libyan family had illegally crossed the borders last week to flee the armed conflict in the capital, Tripoli.

This family arrived in the Tataouine governorate, where they were arrested by the internal security forces. After completion of the legal proceedings, the family was accommodated in a private home in Tataouine city.

The same source further assured that the situation is normal in the region, indicating that the entry of Libyan citizens at the borders have not increased in the last days.

The same source pointed out that the various stakeholders are ready to all scenarios, in case of influx of Libyan citizens towards Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse.

