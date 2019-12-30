Nigeria: Abia Warriors Dent Plateau Utd Title Hopes

The title aspirations of table topper, Plateau United suffered another dent following a 3-0 loss to Abia Warriors during the Match Day 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Umuahia Township Stadium yesterday.

The early moments of the game had the visitors looking quite more composed on the ball but with little or no attacking impetus while their hosts looked quite dangerous whenever they went forward.

In the 13th minute, Abia came close twice within a minute as Bello Lukman's fierce shot was parried for a corner by Ajiboye. From the corner, Jimoh Oni's deflected left foot volley came off the cross bar before Plateau cleared it away for safety.

However, Warriors breached their visitors defence in the 28th minute when Emmanuel Ugwuka guided home the rebound after Jimoh Oni had headed Innocent Gabriel's kick onto the cross bar from a free kick.

At the restart of the second half, the former champions threw all they had to restore parity but failed.

In the 82nd minute, Guy Keumian fired home after Dele Ajiboye failed to make a clearance after coming off his line. He gave the ball up to Jimoh Oni who headed first time to Keumian to volley home to make it 2-0.

That goal seemed to weaken Plateau as they conceded the third goal in 87th minute through Bello Lukman who was getting his first ever top flight goal.

With United pouring forward to score, Guy Keumian brilliantly played in Andrew Ikefe on the break who in turn laid the ball on the plate for Lukman who fired into the bottom corner.

Abia Warriors remain undefeated in all of their last 9 home games since a 0-1 defeat to Nasarawa Utd in March this year while Plateau United have conceded 3+ goals in the NPFL for the first time since January 2019 since the 3-0 loss to Heartland.

At the Warri Township Stadium, Warri Wolves defeated league returnee, Kwara Utd 2-1.

Wolves' Sunday Williams drew the first blood in the 38th before Efe Yahere made it 2-0.

In the 58th minute, Alao Danbani drew one back for Kwara but were unable to secure a point as the game ended 2-1.

Other results saw FC IfeanyiUbah defeating Heartland by a lone goal while Katsina Utd battled to a 3-2 victory over Jigawa GS.

Lobi Stars who could have topped the table failed to capitalize on Plateau Utd loss as they 1-0 to Akwa Utd just as Adamawa Utd fell to a 2-0 loss to Rivers Utd.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars failed to shine over Dakkada as the game ended 1-1.