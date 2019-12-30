Nigeria: Group Gives Ayade 14-Day Ultimatum to Free Agba Jalingo

30 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Igbo National Council (INC) yesterday issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to release detained journalist, Agba Jalingo.

The group's president, Chilos Godsent, at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, warned that INC would storm Calabar, the Cross River capital in protest to demand for the resignation or sack of the governor if the detained journalist was not freed within 14 days effective January 1.

INC stated it would mobilise members of civil society organisations and human rights activists across the country to shut down the state if Ayade refuses to release Jalingo who had been in detention since August.

The human rights activist said, "we call for the unconditional release of Comrade Agba Jalingo who was incarcerated since August 2019 by Governor, Benedict Ayade of Cross River State.

"Comrade Agba Jalingo, a practicing journalist was arrested and detained on the order of governor Benedict Ayade inAugust 2019 and since then Agba Jalingo is been wantonly remanded in prison even when the purported allegations levelled against him were bailable.

"We do not know when it had become an offence in Nigeria for a citizen to demand accountability on how public fund is being spent by a public office holder, especially when the man at helms of affairs is a professor.

The group explained that it has watched the intrigues surrounding the prosecution of Jalingo and "therefore calls on governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State to respect the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees Freedom of Expression and the Fundamental Human Rights of Comrade Agba Jalingo, and thus, quickly release him from detention within the next fourteen days beginning January 1st 2020"

"We can no longer condole the tendencies of governor Benedict Ayade to strange Freedom of Speech and Human Rights in Cross River State, therefore turning the State into a den of despotism and dictatorship of an oppressor.

"We, therefore, state that if our demand to unconditionally release Comrade Agba Jalingo within fourteen days as stated is treated with levity, INC will not hesitate to mobilise the entire civil society organisations and Human Rights activists to storm Calabar for mother of all protest to demand for the immediate resignation or impeachment of governor Benedict Ayade as Governor of Cross River State," the group stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.