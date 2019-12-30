Uganda: Another World Cup but Appalling Remuneration

Netball has registered a fair share of success and challenges this year. However the Netball World Cup held on July 12-21 was the main highlight of the year.

The She Cranes finished seventh among 16 teams at the 10-day Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, but later felt short-changed for their hard work. The ladies settled for Shs132m instead of the Shs348m that was budgeted for before the world showpiece.

According to Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) World Cup budget of Shs2.1b, each player was supposed to receive Shs29m ($8,000) allowance, however, they settled for Shs10m each. UNF treasurer Yusuf Kamulegeya said of the Shs2.1b, UNF only received Shs1b.

"We had outstanding debts, paid for transport and accommodation, among others," he told Daily Monitor. "If the government gives us more money, players will get more."

Players received a daily allowance of Shs30,000 which they earned in the first two weeks of training before it was cut to 10,000. The team only entered residential camp a week to the World Cup because the Uganda Netball Federation's (UNF) preparatory had not yet been funded.

For the same reason, friendlies against Malawi, Jamaica and New Zealand were called off and they only settled for the Zimbabwe friendly.

The She Cranes beat Samoa 69-48, Scotland 52-43 in Group D to progress to the second preliminary stage. They beat Trinidad & Tobago 57-54, lost to South Africa 67-40, Jamaica 61-48 and Malawi 55-44 before beating Zimbabwe 58-47. For this each player received a winning bonus of only Shs920, 000 (£200)

Drop in continental Championships

After the Netball World Cup, focus was turned to Africa Netball Championships in South Africa later in August. World Cup coach Vincent Kiwanuka was replaced by Rashid Mubiru.

Senior players including captain Peace Proscovia, and Lilian Ajio missed the continental tournament due to injuries from the World Cup. Renowned goal attacker Rachael Nanyonga and centre players Ruth Meeme with Betty Kizza were also dropped.

It was later discovered that the trio was dropped due to indiscipline.

Coach Mubiru relied on youngsters and some few main-stays like shooters Stella Oyella who won the MVP award twice at World Cup, Irene Eyaru and Mary Nuba.

Martha Soigi and Irene Mirembe who had missed international engagements for some good time bounced back with the latter attaining the captaincy role.

The new-look She Cranes lost the African trophy. They emerged third after leaders South Africa and Malawi.

NIC raid Prisons at regional meet

Early this year, prominent shooter Oyella left Prisons for her child -hood club NIC.

She was among the key players that helped the insurance side snatch the East African Netball Club Championship trophy from Prisons.

The event was held in Zanzibar and just like in the previous years, it was dominated by Ugandan clubs.

Prisons sunk to the third place-the worst finish ever at the regional tournament after NIC and KCCA who were second and third respectively.

National league short-lived

The national league had to officially start in June, but due to Netball World Cup and Africa Netball Championships, it emerged the last event on the netball calendar. Right from the start, teams were given two fixtures a day, although coaches grumbled, their complaints fell on deaf ears and this continued throughout the season.

According to organisers, they had to fix the league in the shortest time possible since it started late. It was played in only two months.

The league broke off for two weeks to allow the Africa Netball Championships take place.

NIC gave competitors a run for their money.

The club only registered a loss to KCCA to win this year's trophy. KCCA beat Prisons to the second place as the later settled for bronze.

Winners are yet to receive a trophy and cash prize.

Individual achievements

She Cranes captain Proscovia successfully switched from England's Loughborough Lightning where she had plied her trade for three years to Sunshine Coast Lightning that plays in the Australian Suncorp League.

Her team emerged second this season. Proscovia through the 'GoFundMe' campaign managed to solicit sports equipment from the Australian communities which she will give to the under-privileged kids in Uganda. Another professional player Nuba had an excellent season at Loughborough Lighting.

The towering shooter emerged player of the match twice before winning the golden shooters award at the end of the season.

Meanwhile Coach Nelson Bogere successfully completed his coaching and umpiring course in England after the World Cup.

Counterpart Mubiru became the first Ugandan to officiate at the US Netball Open in November.