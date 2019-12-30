Uganda: Kickboxing 2019 - Golola Revenges On Semata, Apolot Meets Museveni

There's no bigger newsmaker in kickboxing circles than Moses Golola.

And just when we thought his tank had finally run out of fuel, towards the end of last year, kumbe we were setting ourselves up for a huge surprise. In October 2018, Semata 'disciplined' Golola a seven-rounder at Freedom City, becoming the first Ugandan to defeat the only man who chased mosquitos out Mabira forest." But Golola fabricated all sorts of excuses, and finally a rematch was upon us.

Hyped by events promotion giants Balaam and Abitex, since June, the so-called 'Fight of the Century' was a must-watch, even to neutrals. And the turn-up was evident.

Golola had done his homework well. He knew he couldn't improve his weak area--the legs and kicking. Instead he bettered his strength--the punches.

He sidelined his usual trainer innocent Kapalata and hired the services of the maverick Sero Dez, brother to Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer Cornelius Boza-Edwards.

On the other hand Semata's outright victory might have bred complacency. Golola threw solid, well calculated punches, not his usual lunges that often leave him exposed and vulnerable. He was focused and confident. Only that he ever kicked even once in first two rounds.

For trying to combine kicks and punched, Semata edged the first round. But in the second round, Golola unleashed more solid punches and when Semata lifted a kick, Golola caught him with a heavy left hook that sent him to the canvas. Semata's decline was becoming evident.

Golola begun the third equally strong. His rapid shots pinned Semata on the ropes near his blue corner. He even wrestled him to his knees and knocked him with a left knee that left Semata bleeding.

Was it an intentional foul that would have led to Golola's disqualification? The interpretation polarised opinion.

After five minutes, Semata surrendered the fight, claiming he couldn't continue because the opponent deliberately fouled him.

Some say it was Semata's opportune moment to escape humiliation. "He knew he couldn't finish the five rounds," said coach Sadat Yiga.

The centre referee Abbey Kigozi, who was accused by the Semata camp of collusion by not punishing Golola, has a different view. He said Semata had the upper hand. But the seasoned official blamed Semata's trainer Latif Walugembe for misadvising his fighter to abandon the fight. Kigozi said the judged were convinced Golola had fouled [but unintentionally] and was going to be warned and deducted points.

"But that only happens when the opponent accepts to fight on. But Semata's trainer didn't give us that chance to execute justice. How then do you fault the federation?" Kigozi reasoned in the wake of controversy and accusations that even labeled interim federation president Patrick Luyooza a dictator.

In the press conference at Grand Global Hotel, Makerere, Semata reiterated his warning to Golola: "The battle has just begun," and asked for a rematch. That sounded sensible. Then his manager, backed by seasoned referee Charles Wandera Mugoya said it's Golola who has to ask for the rematch because his win was invalid yet Semata won the first bout. The debate has since slowly gone mute. But whether it resumes next year, we leave 2019 with Golola the king of this land.

Luyooza ouster, Kaliisa entry

October 8, an army of kickboxing entusiasts: fighters, coaches, referees and administrators converged at Mt Zion Hotel to vent their dissatisfaction towards interim president Patrick Luyooza, who replaced Hassan Ssekirime, who died in March last year. They wanted Luyooza out.

Shakey Mubiru, one of the lead campaign vocalists, called the many World Kickboxing Federation titles he has won "bullsh*t." "Colleagues in France told me these WKF belts are nothing; they are no longer recognized. Why can't we switch our allegiance to better federations?"

He added that the fight events during the Luyooza regime are rare because promoters are frustrated by exorbitant sanction fees. "Where do you expect the promoter to get Shs5m from?"

Thai-based Fighter Umar Semata, was the most precise. He asked the gathering: are we footballers?" No. Are we netballers? No. Who are we? "We are fighters," the gathering answered. "We are tired of Patrick..."

If some are not moles, this gathering was a unifying one. Even those being accused of being the president's puppets attended the event and seconded the decision to push the president out.

Only Golola and renowned female champion Patricia Apolot were the prominent faces absent.

Others summed their disgust in placards: "We're tired of a family affair, enough is enough Patrick Luyooza, tukkooye... " "We need a change in our sport, kickboxing should rise again, Malik tuyambe."

"We need our money back. Harrison Mwebesa bring back our money or prison."

"Malik for interim president..."

We need elections that's why we decided a new interim president."

Of course Luyooza also has his defense and eventually both factions agreed, on November 19, to resume their interim duties as the general secretary Richard Mpangire prepares to call the general assembly in 21 days.

Apolot meets President

November 11, 2019, renowned fighter Patricia Apolot, finally met President Musevi at State House.

Apolot, who has always complained over government's neglect of the sports sector, poured out her heart to the country's executive director. She said: "the President was shocked seeing me with all this belts but I was never taken to meet him."

"He made promise to me and called in-charge finance to put me on government payroll."

That she should be paid, under the Presidential monthly stipend and clear all her dues from 2013 to date and also "promised to buy me house." She added that he also promised to look into why sport progress is still slow. We hope all these promises are delivered in 2020.