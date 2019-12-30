Rwanda: Reb Releases National Exam Results

Rwanda Education Board (REB) will on Monday, December 30 announce the results for national exams for candidates who sat for Primary Leaving Examinations and Ordinary Level exams.

The announcement comes seven days before the school starts on January 6th 2020.

According to the announcement by the board, other results to be released are for those for Teachers' Training Colleges.

For primary level, results will be announced to 286,087 candidates who sat for the exams on November 4-6.

Among them, 152,339 are girls while 131,748 are boys.

PLE candidates number this year increased by 12 percent from 255,578 candidates in 2018.

Primary candidates usually sit for five exams. Mathematics, Kinyarwanda, English, Social Studies and Elementary Sciences. Five aggregates, 1 in each subject, is the best, while 45 is the lowest with 9 aggregates in each subject.

In the ordinary level category, senior three 3, REB will release results for 119,932 candidates who sat for exams on November 12-19. 54.5 percent of the candidates are girls.

Under this category, Rwanda Education Board recorded an increase of 21 percent from 98,898 candidates in 2018.

Candidates sat for nine subjects including Maths, English, Kinyarwanda, Biology, Geography, Physics, Entrepreneurship, Chemistry and History. With 1 aggregate as the best in each subject, 9 is considered outstanding and 72 is considered the lowest.

When the results are released, candidates are usually able to check their results on the board's website or other announced procedures.

This year saw the second cohort of candidates sit for the national exams under the Competency-Based Curriculum, which came into effect in 2015.

According to Irénée Ndayambaje, the Director-General of REB, this year gives an opportunity to measure the effectiveness of the new curriculum, and know which improvement is needed.

